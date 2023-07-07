Valley Hi Toyota Used Car Giveaway 24 in time for Summer

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — In its ongoing commitment to community engagement and support, Valley Hi Toyota is once again catching the public’s attention with its 24th Used Car Giveaway.

This time, the dealership is set to gift a sleek Scion xD to one lucky participant. This marks the second giveaway of the year, continuing the tradition of generosity that has become synonymous with the dealership.

Todd Stokes, General Manager at Valley Hi Toyota, is evidently thrilled about the giveaway. “This is really exciting, especially due to the current condition of the car market,” said Stokes. This statement alludes to the increasing prices and decreasing availability of used cars, making the giveaway an even more significant opportunity for locals.

Entering the giveaway couldn’t be easier, with the dealership making the process incredibly straightforward. Anyone hoping to be a lucky finalist in the Scion xD giveaway simply needs to like, follow, and comment on the live video related to the giveaway on the Valley Hi Toyota Facebook page.

“We went live on 4th of July and unveiled the Scion to the public. It’s crazy how easy it is to qualify. Just saying ‘hi’ qualifies,” said Brian Ortega, Creative Director at the Victorville dealership. “The more you participate the more likely we can do more giveaways!”

Additionally, participants are encouraged to like, tag, and comment on the pinned post on the dealership’s Instagram page. Valley Hi Toyota’s current goal is to reach 5,000 Followers by Tuesday. Currently, they stand at 4,614.

“Remember, this is the easiest way to qualify to win,” Stokes added, encouraging residents to participate in this unique opportunity. Potential entrants are reminded that the last day they can comment for this qualification round will be Tuesday, July 11th 11:59pm.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. On Wednesday, July 12th, Valley Hi Toyota will announce yet another way for participants to qualify for the Used Car Giveaway 24. The anticipation builds as residents wait to learn what this new qualifying action will be.

In the wake of soaring used car prices and market scarcity, Valley Hi Toyota’s 24th Used Car Giveaway brings a ray of hope and excitement to the Victorville community. With easy entry steps and continued opportunities to qualify, this event promises to uphold the dealership’s reputation as a community supporter and active participant in making dreams come true.

