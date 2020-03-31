Valley Hi Toyota adjusting sales and service hours amid COVID-19

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Valley Hi Toyota, along with the other local car dealerships, has been hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic.

March is usually a great month in car sales in the United States, but due to uncertainty of where the country will be affected most, people are hesitant to make certain decisions.

“We’re trying to stay positive and hopeful,” said Todd Stokes, General Manager at Valley Hi Toyota. “We see the lines every day across the street at Costco, we know it’s a time where priorities have changed.

As an essential part of the High Desert, Valley Hi Toyota’s Service and Parts Departments remained open following strict social distancing, wearing gloves, and extensive disinfecting procedures.

“We have many customers who are essential to the workforce and need their vehicles serviced so we’re doing our part to get them safely back onto the road,” said Mike Purpura, Service Director.

Valley Hi Toyota’s Service and Parts hours have changed for adhering to California’s ordinances. See new hours here.

The Service Department is offering a free tool to check if your Toyota has a safety recall. Check here. Many people are choosing to work on their vehicles from home.

The Parts department is offering 15% off DIY parts here.

Recently, Valley Hi Toyota’s Sales department was allowed to reopen to provide online sales and delivery options.

“It’s imperative that our dealership group is following the guidelines on the CDC website,” said Stokes, “The High Desert is home to a variety of businesses and employees who provide products and services much needed in the area.” Currently, Toyota is offering a 90-day deferment program on New 2020 Toyotas and Certified Pre-Owned models from now until May 4th, 2020.

News is changing daily and Valley Hi Toyota is striving to build moral to the community. Currently, on the VVNG Facebook Group page, Brian Ortega, Creative Director, posted a video where members can nominate themselves, a family member, friend, co-worker, or anyone who is an essential employee to win a $50 gift card.

Over 300 people already have been nominated from truck drivers to grocery clerks, to military personnel, to meal deliverers, to hospital workers, and everything else.

“It’s so wonderful to see how many people who are vital to society right now get tagged and recognized,” said Ortega. “Though we’ll be randomly selecting one person, our hope is that many in the community will see and appreciate the names who we are thankful for.”

Nominate here. A recipient will be randomly selected on Thursday.

“LIKE and FOLLOW Valley Hi Toyota for more information and future giveaways.”

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 130,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.