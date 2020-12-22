Valley Hi Toyota Car Giveaway Live on Zoom

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) –How do you give away a car during Covid-19? Live on Zoom, of course. Down from 5,000 entries, 30 finalists will join Valley Hi Toyota live on a Zoom conference call to see if they will win a car during Used Car Giveaway 20!

Valley Hi Toyota is now on its 20th Used Car it has given away through the years, “I can’t believe we’re on number 20, ironically in 2020,” said Todd Stokes, General Manager. “I remember when we gave away our first car.” Every contest is different and this year definitely falls into a different category.

“We’ve always announced our winners live. We have even asked them to record their reactions, but not that everyone is used to going live, or being on video conference calls, we’re going to try this out too!” Said Brian Ortega, Creative Director at Valley Hi Toyota. “We’re going to broadcast is on Facebook where our contestants can have family and friends cheer them on and to see their reactions.”

You can watch Live on Valley Hi Toyota’s Facebook page at 4pm, Tuesday December 22, 2020.

“We usually invite our finalists here, but this is the ultimate in social-distancing!”

Enter Valley Hi Toyota’s “Holiday Photo Contest!” Take a photo at the Toyota dealership in their Christmas decorated area, upload the photo to social media and use hashtags, #santatodd, #valleyhitoyota, and #valleyhitoyotaland for your chance to win a $100 gift certificate. Photos must be posted by December 28th, 5 winners will be chosen based on style, outfits, creativity, and announced December 30th.

