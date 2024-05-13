Valley Hi Toyota Announces Exciting Electric Scooter Giveaway for May

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Valley Hi Toyota is thrilled to announce an electrifying giveaway for the month of May, offering the High Desert community and all Californians a chance to win a Segway Ninebot electric scooter which goes up to 18 MPH!

This initiative continues the dealership’s tradition of monthly big-ticket giveaways, which has included prizes such as a big screen SmartTV, a laptop computer, a $250 grocery gift card, and most recently, a family 4-pack to a Dodgers or Angels game. (The winner chose to take his family to see the Dodgers.)

General Manager Todd Stokes expressed his enthusiasm about the dealership’s ongoing efforts to engage with the community: “We’re excited to continuously give our community opportunities to win some pretty cool stuff. It’s our way of adding a little extra excitement and showing our appreciation for the local support we’ve received over the years.”

In addition to the scooter giveaway, Valley Hi Toyota is also having a huge Memorial Day sale throughout May, featuring discounts of up to $5,000 on used cars. This sale provides an excellent opportunity for savings on a wide range of used cars as well as new, such as the newly re-designed 2024 Tacoma and 2025 Camry.

Valley Hi Toyota is also gearing up to unveil Used Car Giveaway 26 soon, continuing its popular series of car giveaways that have captivated the community for over 10 years.

Participants can enter to win the Segway Ninebot electric scooter until May 31st, with the lucky winner being randomly selected on June 1st. The dealership will also announce their next exciting giveaway on the same day.





