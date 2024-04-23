Vallarta Supermarkets Partners with DoorDash to Offer On-Demand Grocery Delivery

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — In a move to expand its grocery delivery services, DoorDash has announced a new partnership with Vallarta Supermarkets, a beloved Hispanic grocery chain with 54 locations across California.

This partnership will allow customers in Santa Barbara County and San Bernardino County to order their favorite grocery items online and have them delivered right to their doorstep.

Vallarta Supermarkets is known for its fresh and authentic products, including personalized cuts of meat and cultural staples like tamales and pozole. With this new partnership, customers will be able to enjoy the convenience of on-demand delivery from their local Vallarta Supermarket store.

To celebrate this new partnership, DoorDash is offering two limited-time promotions:

20% off all eligible Vallarta Supermarket orders of $35 or more (up to $15) with promo code VALLARTA20

30% off orders of $45 or more (up to $20) with promo code VALLARTA30 for DashPass members

This partnership adds to the growing list of non-restaurant stores available on the DoorDash platform, which now totals over 150,000 stores nationwide.





(Scroll Down To Comment)