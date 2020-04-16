Vacant Del Taco in Victorville to be demolished for Quick N Clean Car Wash

Quick N Clean is known for its commitment to provide a “Great Car Wash, at a Great Price as Fast as Possible”.

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A now-vacant building along busy Bear Valley Road will soon be demolished to make room for the first Quick N Clean Car Wash in the Victor Valley.

The building located at 14812 Bear Valley Road in Victorville was home to Del Taco for nearly three decades before closing its doors in July 2017.

The site is right next to a busy Starbucks drive-thru and borders two new projects that are also under development including an 80+ room Avid Hotel and a strip center that will feature a Jersey Mike’s and Dutch Brothers Coffee.

Progressive Real Estate Partners announced the sale of a 1-acre parcel of land that was sold for $1,550,000 via email on Tuesday.

The new self-serve Quick N Clean location is projected to open in the spring of 2021 and will feature a 150-foot long wash tunnel, 35 vacuum stations of which 26 will be covered as well as a 5,400 square-foot office and storage building.

The eco-friendly car wash will use a water reclaim system to minimize water usage.

Customers will have the choice to purchase an Unlimited Monthly Fast Pass Membership or pay at the time of service.

Founded in the 1990s, Quick N Clean has developed and operated 40+ express car washes across the Southwest US in Arizona, Colorado, California, Nevada, and Texas.

“The Bear Valley Road location was ideal for Quick N Clean because it features many of the traits they look for including high traffic counts, outstanding visibility, excellent access and close proximity to other service and food oriented retail uses,” stated Progressive Real Estate Partners Senior Retail Specialist Albert Lopez.

(An artist rendering of Quick N Clean Car Wash)

