Adelanto News
US 395 Widening Project continues the week of July 13th
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA) is progressing to the last phase of construction for the US 395 – Phase 1 Widening Project.
For the week of July 13, crews continue to relocate signage, clean sediment out of culverts, and install delineators (traffic markers that help direct the flow of traffic) throughout the corridor.
Some of the work will cause delay to your drive, please plan for extra time to reach your destination.
Please remember all construction is dynamic and the schedule is weather-permitting and subject to change.
The project will widen approximately five miles along US 395 between Chamberlaine Way (Adelanto) and SR 18 (Victorville) from two lanes to four lanes and install turn lanes and signals at various intersections within the corridor.
