US-395 Pavement Rehab in Hesperia, Victorville, & Adelanto: Night work 8 PM to 6 AM, short week on July 2-3 for 4th of July

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The US-395 pavement rehabilitation and safety project in Hesperia, Victorville, and Adelanto is set to continue next week with scheduled work from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Drivers should be aware that there will be a short work week on July 2nd and 3rd in observance of Independence Day, with operations pausing for the holiday. Work is slated to resume on July 8th at 8 p.m.

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) provided updates on its ongoing project aimed at improving Route 395. This project focuses on enhancing safety, accessibility, and communication along this vital corridor, which serves the communities of Hesperia, Victorville, and Adelanto.

Key improvements include rehabilitating pavement, upgrading guardrails, installing changeable message signs, and ensuring facilities comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.

Work Schedule: Contractor crews will work nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday to Friday.

Traffic will be managed using a pilot vehicle, alternating between both directions. Expect various reverse lane closures and shoulder closures. Special Dates: There will be a brief pause on July 2 and 3, with work resuming on July 8 at 8 p.m.

Motorists should anticipate temporary lane closures and possible traffic delays in the work areas. Please adhere to any posted speed limits and construction signage. The project is expected to be completed by late December 2024, although weather conditions and material availability could affect the timeline.

During the construction period, significant noise and vibrations may occur near the construction zones. We appreciate your understanding and patience as we work to improve Route 395’s infrastructure for everyone’s benefit. Thank you for your cooperation.





