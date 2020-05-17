All NewsFeaturedSan Bernardino
US-395 near Kramer Junction closed in both directions for 5 days
KRAMER JUNCTION, Calif. (VVNG.com) — If you are planning to travel on Highway 395 near Karmer Junction over the next five days you will need to take a 10-mile detour due to railway repair.
The closure went into effect this morning and will remain in place until May 21, 2020, until about 5:00 pm. All motorists are advised to use the I-15 to SR-58 to avoid closure.
Caltrans and BNSF are working the closure together that will replace concrete panels, rails and re-ballast the tracks crossing US-395 immediately north of the SR-58 intersection.
Motorist are advised to use SR-58 west from I-15 as an alternate route to avoid delays.
- Northbound US-395 traffic will be diverted from US-395 westward onto Old State Route 58 to Twenty Mule Team Road. At the intersection of Twenty Mule Team Road and Old SR-58, westbound motorists will make a left turn onto Twenty Mule Team Road, continue to Boron Road making a right turn to head north to the new section of SR-58, then head east on SR-58 back to US-395.
- Southbound US-395 traffic will be diverted from 395 westward onto the new section of SR-58, exit Boron Road and turn left, travel south on Boron Road to Twenty Mule Team Road, then turn left to head east back to US-395.
- SR-58 will remain open in both directions on the new alignment to bypass the closure.
