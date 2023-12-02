Update: Sheriff’s Sergeant Shot Multiple Times in Victorville Shootout

HIGHLIGHTS

VICTORVILLE, Calif. – (VVNG.com) A San Bernardino County sheriff’s sergeant was shot multiple times during a dramatic shootout with a suspect earlier today. Sheriff Shannon D. Dicus is expected to address the incident in a press conference.

The sergeant was placed into the helicopter and flown to Loma Linda University Medical Center. (Hugo C, Valdez, VVNG)

The incident unfolded at approximately 1:43 pm when deputies responded to a 911 call reporting an armed individual at the Arco gas station, according to Sheriff’s Spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez.

The scene of the shooting was on the 13600 block of Bear Valley Road and Amethyst Road in the City of Victorville.

Upon arrival, the first Sergeant on the scene was met with immediate gunfire from the suspect.

Despite being struck multiple times, the Sergeant managed to return fire, ultimately neutralizing the suspect. The suspect succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

A sergeant was airlifted from Liberty Park in Victorville. (Hugo C, Valdez, VVNG)

A local news article from VVNG reported that prior to the shooting, a man was engaged in a verbal altercation with a woman.

The injured Sergeant was swiftly airlifted to a nearby hospital where he is currently receiving treatment. As of now, his condition remains undisclosed, Rodriguez revealed.

The Arco was closed as a result of the fatal shooting investigation. (Hugo C, Valdez, VVNG)

Sheriff Shannon Dicus will be addressing the public in a dedicated press conference at 6:30 p.m.

The event will be held at 11370 Anderson Street, Loma Linda, where further details regarding the incident are expected to be divulged.

UPDATE: Sergeant Expected to Make Full Recovery After Shooting Incident

UPDATE: At the conference, Sheriff Dicus provided an update stating that the sergeant is expected to fully recover.

Gunman Follows Terrified Woman into Gas Station

Sheriff Dicus sheds light on the recent shooting incident, revealing that it all began when a distressed woman rushed into a local gas station, fearing for her safety. She reported being followed by a man armed with a gun. In a desperate attempt to seek refuge, she locked herself in the gas station’s restroom. The relationship between the woman and the man was not immediately known.

Sergeant Wounded; Gunman’s Weapon Recovered

Sheriff Dicus shared grim details of the sergeant’s injuries, recounting how the sergeant, a 16 year veteran whose name has not been released, was shot twice in his legs during the incident. He sustained gunshot wounds, one in his thigh and another in his shin. Despite the ordeal, he is expected to survive. Law enforcement authorities have successfully recovered the suspect’s firearm, a crucial piece of evidence in the ongoing investigation.

Alarming Surge in Deputy-Involved Shootings

Addressing the gathering, Sheriff Dicus expressed deep concern over the increase in deputy-involved shootings across San Bernardino County and Riverside County. Having dedicated 31 years to law enforcement, he expressed astonishment at the unprecedented number of incidents that have occurred.

Traditionally, these counties experienced an average of one or two deputy-involved shootings per year.

However, in the past year alone, from November to November, the average has spiked to two shootings per month, Dicus confirmed, a worrisome trend that demands immediate attention.

The initial scene shortly after the shooting took place. (Photo: Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG)

