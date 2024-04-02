Update on Tragic Easter Weekend Crash on 15 Freeway That Left Woman and 2 Children Dead

BAKER, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The California Highway Patrol released additional details into a head-on collision that occurred the day before Easter that left a woman and two children dead on the I-15.

The crash occurred on March 30, 2024, at approximately 1:40 p.m., on Interstate 15 near the milepost marker 145, in the unincorporated region of San Bernardino County, near the Halloran Springs Road off-ramp.

According to CHP reports, a southbound 2019 KIA, driven by a 52-year-old man from Madera, California, encountered heavy rainfall leading to a loss of control and subsequent hydroplaning.

Photo of 13-year-old Isaac. (Credit: Mona Yusuf)

The vehicle skidded across the southbound lanes, over the center dirt median, and into the northbound lanes, resulting in a head-on collision with a 2016 Mercedes SUV.

Three individuals died following the crash. Among the fatalities were Alicia M. Ramos, 43, and her son, 13-year-old Isaac, both passengers from Madera traveling in the KIA. Ramos succumbed to her injuries while en route to Barstow Community Hospital, while her son Isaac died at the scene.

The other passengers from the KIA, including a 19-year-old male, a 3-year-old male, and a 7-year-old male, remain in critical condition.

The 38-year-old male driver of the Mercedes, which carried three passengers: a 34-year-old woman, a 15-year-old girl, and an 11-year-old boy, were identified as residents of Los Angeles. The 11-year-old boy from the vehicle lost his life at the scene; his identity has yet to be disclosed.

A mother was transported in grave condition, and her son was airlifted to a trauma center. One other person was killed. (Photo: Nicole Rivera)

The aftermath of the collision prompted the shutdown of the northbound lanes of I-15 for hours. The California Highway Patrol has said that neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to be contributing factors to this incident.

Officer L. Roberson is leading the ongoing investigation, and witnesses or individuals with further information are encouraged to come forth and contact the Barstow office at 760-255-5900.

(Alicia Ramos & SONS Gofundme)

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to support the Ramos family. Alicia Ramos and her son were deeply rooted in the Madera community. The fundraiser aims to help with the funeral expenses and provide financial aid for the medical treatment of her three surviving sons.

Mona Yusuf, a teacher who knew Isaac, has reached out on social media to express her profound grief: “My heart is completely broken at the loss of one of my John Adams students from last school year. Isaac was one of the coolest kids I’ve ever met. Calm & confident, so young and full of life. I’m devastated at his shortened life…”

Ofelia Cardenas, who shared memories on Facebook, echoed a similar sentiment: “It’s very saddening to heartbreaking to know we lost a beautiful soul Alicia Ramos and her precious son Issac. Alicia had a beautiful smile that would light up a room…”

Those wishing to offer assistance can do so through the family’s GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/alicia-ramos-sons





(Scroll Down To Comment)