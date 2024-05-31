Upcoming Road Closure on Phelan Road: June 1st – 2nd

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Public Works Department and the Union Pacific Railroad will temporarily close a section of Phelan Road to repair and replace damaged railroad tracks.

The closure will take place from 7:00 AM on Saturday, June 1st, to 4:00 PM on Sunday, June 2nd.

The 0.25-mile segment affected lies between White Road and Sunny Vista Road. Motorists are advised to use a designated 25-mile detour route designed to keep traffic on county-maintained, paved roads. While this detour may be less convenient, it is intended to provide the safest route during the closure.

For more information about the closure, please contact the Department of Public Works Radio Room at 909-387-8063.





