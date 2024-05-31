 
All NewsFeaturedPhelan

Upcoming Road Closure on Phelan Road: June 1st – 2nd

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupMay 31, 2024 | 11:48 amLast Updated: May 31, 2024 | 11:48 am
portion of Phelan Road closed

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Public Works Department and the Union Pacific Railroad will temporarily close a section of Phelan Road to repair and replace damaged railroad tracks.

The closure will take place from 7:00 AM on Saturday, June 1st, to 4:00 PM on Sunday, June 2nd.

The 0.25-mile segment affected lies between White Road and Sunny Vista Road. Motorists are advised to use a designated 25-mile detour route designed to keep traffic on county-maintained, paved roads. While this detour may be less convenient, it is intended to provide the safest route during the closure.

For more information about the closure, please contact the Department of Public Works Radio Room at 909-387-8063.

portion of Phelan Road closed

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll Down To Comment)

More Local News
Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupMay 31, 2024 | 11:48 amLast Updated: May 31, 2024 | 11:48 am

More Local News

Burglary Suspect Arrested After Stolen PlayStation 5 Found in Victorville

Burglary Suspect Arrested After Stolen PlayStation 5 Found in Victorville

May 31, 2024

Two Women Arrested for Theft of Over $1,000 in Merchandise from Victorville JCPenney

May 29, 2024
Motorcyclist Identified in Fatal Victorville Collision as Igor Matyashuk

Motorcyclist Identified in Fatal Victorville Collision on Rodeo Drive as Igor Matyashuk

May 29, 2024
Apple Valley Deputies Seeking the Public's Help to Locate Missing Teen

Apple Valley Deputies Seeking Public’s Help to Locate Missing Teen Jenna Medel

May 29, 2024
Back to top button