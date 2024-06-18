Upcoming 10-Day Ramp Closure on Southbound I-15 in Hesperia: What Drivers Need to Know

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Residents and commuters in San Bernardino County should prepare for an upcoming 10-day closure on the southbound (SB) Main St. off-ramp on Interstate 15 (I-15) in the City of Hesperia.

The closure is scheduled to begin on June 18 and continue through June 28.

The closure is part of ongoing work by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) to rehabilitate 59 miles of lanes, ramps, and drainage systems on I-15. This project stretches from Oak Hill Road in Hesperia to just south of Bear Valley Road in Victorville.

Drivers should take note of the following details:

Northbound (NB) and southbound (SB) work will occur during both day and night hours.

Daytime work will be conducted behind K-rail barriers at various locations.

Southbound nightly alternating lane closures will take place from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM to facilitate concrete pavement and hot mix asphalt placement.

During this period, there will be ramp closures, and appropriate signage will be placed to inform drivers of the work and closures ahead.

For those affected by the SB Main St. off-ramp closure, alternative routes will be clearly marked with signage. Pedestrians and cyclists should also be aware of temporary closures along the Main St. westbound (WB) sidewalk and bike lane starting on June 17. These closures will be in effect near SB I-15 between Mariposa Rd. and Key Pointe Ave., with appropriate detour signage posted.

Caltrans advises drivers to proceed with caution when near the work zones, particularly around the center median, shoulder areas, and at various ramps. Height and oversize load restrictions will be in effect for commercial drivers near the work areas. To avoid delays, commercial vehicles are encouraged to use SR-138 to SR-18 in Phelan as a detour back to I-15.

This construction project aims to improve the overall infrastructure and safety of I-15, and while the schedule is subject to change, the benefits will be substantial. Drivers are urged to remain alert, reduce speed, and follow posted signs to ensure their safety and the safety of the crews working on this essential rehabilitation.





