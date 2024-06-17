 
Unwanted Subject Shot Outside Adelanto Home on Monday Morning

Victor Valley News Group | June 17, 2024 | 2:08 pm
Unwanted Subject Shot Outside Adelanto Home, Investigation Underway

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On Monday morning, June 17, 2024, an adult male was shot outside a house on the 15200 block of Arcadian Street in Adelanto.

“Preliminarily, Deputies were en route to a nearby house for a report of an unwanted subject when they learned of the shooting. It is believed the subject that was shot is possibly the unwanted person,” stated Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez.

San Bernardino County Fire responded to the scene and requested a helicopter to land in the field at John Mgrdichian Park at the corner of Seneca Road and Bellflower Street.

“The condition of the subject is not known at this time, and information on the shooter is not available but they have been identified and are still at the scene,” added Rodriguez. “Again, this information is preliminary and we will release information when it can be confirmed.”

A dark-colored Subaru stopped in the roadway was photographed by deputies and when the investigation concluded the family was allowed to take the vehicle.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

