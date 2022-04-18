Unregistered loaded handgun among charges filed by DA’s office against Victor Valley Mall Shooter

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County District Attorneys’ office has filed multiple charges including carrying an unregistered loaded handgun against Victor Valley Mall shooter Michael James Cockrell, 20, a resident of Adelanto.

It happened on April 12th when 9-year-old Ava Chruniak, was waiting in line to have her picture taken with the Easter bunny inside the mall and she was struck by the gunfire.

According to police, at about 6:30 pm, Cockrell chased after two shoplifters and fired multiple shots that instead hit the young victim. Cockrell is co-owner of Sole Addicts, a shoe and apparel store located inside the mall.

(Marquel Michael James Cockrell (20) of Adelanto — booking photo)

Ava suffered three gunshot wounds, including two in her arm and was released from the hospital on Thursday.

After the shooting, Cockrell fled from the mall and into the parking lot where he go into his vehicle and drove northbound on the I-15 freeway before he was eventually located inside his car by the Nevada Highway Patrol in Primm Nevada.

He was booked at the Clark County Jail on an extreaditable warrant, for attempted murder, in the amount of $1,000,000. The DA’s office said Cockrell has been extradited back to California where he is currently in custody.

The following charges have been filed:

(1) PC245(a)(2) 1 – Assault with a firearmPC12022.5(a) 1 – Use of a firearm

PC12022.7(a) 0 – Personal Infliction of great bodily injury(2)

PC246.3(a) 0 – Discharge of a firearm with gross negligence (3)

PC25850(a) 6 – Carry a loaded handgun on person or in vehicle – not registered

(Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG.com)

Cockrell is scheduled to be video arraigned Monday, April 18, 2022, at Rancho Cucamonga Superior Courthouse department R17.

Since her release, Ava has been home resting and recovering as she waits for more surgeries on her arm due to nerve damage that needs to be repaired.

(Members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department visiting Ava at her home. — Photo by Robin Morga-Saldarelli)

On April 15th Ava’s grandmother Robin-Moraga-Saldarelli shared an update along with a photo to the VVNG Facebook group and said the family is very grateful to this community for all their love, support, and prayers. Ava said the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department dropped by in the morning and brought Ava Easter goodies.

Over the weekend, Ava was finally able to take that picture with the Easter bunny after she received another special visit this time from A Super Hero and Friends.

A Gofundme to help with Ava’s long-term recovery expenses has been set up by her family.

(Photo: A Future Super Hero and Friends on Facebook)

