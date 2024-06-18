Undercover Prostitution Operation in Claremont Leads to Multiple Arrests, Including Hesperia Man

CLAREMONT, Calif. (VVNG.com) — In response to numerous complaints, the Claremont Police Department, in collaboration with the Glendora Police Department, Upland Police Department, and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigation, conducted an undercover prostitution sting at Indian Hill Boulevard and the IS-10 freeway.

The operation conducted on June 13, 2024, aimed to address concerns from residents, business owners, and commuters about prostitution activities in the area.

During the sting, three undercover officers posed as prostitutes and solicited individuals engaging in commercial sex acts. Once individuals solicited the undercover officers, they were arrested by additional undercover officers.

Among the ten individuals arrested was Brian Eugene Cannon, a 46-year-old resident of Hesperia.

Brian Eugene Cannon was apprehended for soliciting an undercover officer for sexual acts. Following his arrest, Cannon was booked and later released on a citation. He is scheduled to appear at the Pomona Superior Court for his pending case. This arrest highlights the ongoing efforts by law enforcement to curb illegal activities and maintain community safety.

In addition to Cannon, the operation resulted in the arrest of the following individuals:

Isaias Castroesparza, 33, from Bloomington

Alexander Anthony Guerra, 33, from Pomona

Santos Villatamoreno, 35, from Highland

Stevey Macias Yanez, 47, from Pomona

Jose Anaya, 30, from Pomona

Jason Orellana, 25, from Pomona

Sergio Andrade, 44, from Ontario

Malik Edwards, 29, from Claremont

Wilmer Hernandeznino, 32, from Ontario

The Claremont Police Department, along with its partner agencies, remain committed to addressing community concerns and improving public safety. Authorities encourage residents and local businesses to report suspicious activities to help identify and eliminate illegal operations.

All suspects involved were booked and released with citations, with upcoming court appearances at the Pomona Superior Court. The Claremont Police Department continues to work diligently to ensure a safer community for all its residents.





(Scroll Down To Comment)