Unauthorized Visitor at Krystal Elementary Quickly Detained by Authorities

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On May 22, at approximately 12:15 PM, Krystal Elementary staff observed an adult male on campus who did not adhere to normal visitor protocols.

Acting quickly, staff made contact with the individual, who immediately fled by jumping a fence to exit the campus and entering the surrounding neighborhood.

School staff promptly informed law enforcement. The individual was on campus for less than two minutes, never entered any indoor areas, and did not make contact with any students.

School Police and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies responded immediately, locating the suspect off-campus and detaining him.

The district extends its gratitude to the Hesperia School Police and the Sheriff’s Department for their prompt response and dedication to keeping students and staff safe. Appreciation is also given to the Krystal Elementary staff for their quick actions and adherence to safety protocols.





