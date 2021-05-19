All News
Uber Eats delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 25-year-old Uber Eats delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint in Victorville.
It happened on Monday, May 17, 2021, at about 8:33 pm, in the area of Hook Blvd and Ashley Glen Drive, near Hook Park.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said the Uber Eats delivery person exited his vehicle to deliver food when he was approached by two unknown suspects.
“Both suspects were armed with handguns and chased the victim when he began to run away,” stated Rodriguez. “They demanded his wallet, took the food he was delivering, and fled on foot.”
The suspects were described as Black males, 16-18 years old, and wearing face masks. Rodriguez said one of the suspects wore a black hoodie and the other wore a grey hoodie.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.
