U.S. Highway 95 Temporarily Closed Near Tonopah Due to 6.4 Earthquake

TONOPAH, NEV., — A 6.4-magnitude earthquake at approximately 4:03 a.m. this morning, 20 miles southeast of Mina, resulted in minor pavement damage to a half-mile section of U.S. Highway 95, north of the U.S. Route 6 junction in Tonopah.

Most of the cracked areas have a minor lift that, as a temporary fix, will be shaved to minimize roadway surface bumps until a full repair can be scheduled in the future.

As a preventative safety measure, meanwhile, the department has temporarily closed U.S. Highway 95 between the U.S. Route 6 junction and U.S. Highway 360, with traffic being detoured while maintenance crews perform emergency repairs and inspect for further damage.

The temporary closure will remain in place until 5 p.m., May 15. Motorists should use alternate detour routes, if possible. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

(Photo by Esmeralda County Sheriff’s Office)

The quake caused a small crack along the shoulder of the roadway. (Photo by Esmeralda County Sheriff’s Office)

Some people have reported feeling the earthquake in CA, did you feel it?

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 136,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.