U.S. Chamber of Commerce to help small employers amid the coronavirus pandemic with $5000 grant

NATIONWIDE (VVNG.com) — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation is launching the Save Small Business grant fund to help small employers amid the coronavirus pandemic and the economic fallout.

The Foundation is launching the grant fund in partnership with Vistaprint to provide $5,000 supplemental grants to small employers in economically vulnerable communities.

To qualify, the applicant must run a small business or chamber of commerce with between 3-20 employees (including yourself and not including independent contractors), have been harmed financially by the COVID-19 pandemic and be located in an economically vulnerable community.

This is defined as the bottom 80% of the most economically distressed zip codes in the United States, as ranked by the Distressed Communities Index.

If the zip code associated with your business (as listed on your W9 Form) is located in the Victor Valley, it qualifies as being located in an economically vulnerable community.

A short application will go live on the Save Small Business Fund page on April 20th at 12:00 p.m. pacific time.

Employers that meet the above requirements will be awarded grants on a rolling basis until all funds have been used.

The process is estimated to take 10 minutes and will only require the business’s W-9 form.

Visit the Save Small Business Fund page for more information, including eligibility and applications.

