U.S. Army Golden Knights To Headline 23rd Annual Apple Valley Airshow On Saturday, October 10

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team will headline the 23rd Annual Apple Valley Airshow and NAPA Car Show on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, bringing military parachute demonstrations, aerobatic performances, vintage warbirds and family-friendly activities to Apple Valley Airport.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 21600 Corwin Road, featuring internationally recognized pilots, historic military aircraft, a car show and an expanded aerospace education expo.

This year’s featured attraction, the U.S. Army Golden Knights, will perform a parachute demonstration featuring their C-147 aircraft.

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The show will also open with the Round Canopy Parachute USA Team jumping from the historic C-53 Skytrooper known as “D-Day Doll.” The U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard will also be featured in a ground display.

Kirby Chambliss of the Red Bull Air Force team taking off on his ranch near Eloy, Arizona.

A packed lineup of aerobatic performers will include Kirby Chambliss, flying the Red Bull Zivko Edge 540, and Gregory “Wired” Colyer, performing in the Lockheed T-33 Shooting Star “Ace Maker” and the TBM Avenger.

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Other featured pilots include Jason Somes in the MiG-17 and Olga Sannikova in “The Pink Jet,” an L-39 Albatros that releases customized pink smoke to promote breast cancer awareness.

Spectators can also expect formation flying by the seven-aircraft Dawn Patrol RV Formation Team and dual formation aerobatics by Undaunted Airshows.

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Additional performers scheduled to appear include Yuichi Takagi of Red Fox Airshows in the Pitts S-1, Torrey Ward in the Micro Jet, Brad Wursten in the MSX-R, Aaron Deliu in the Extra 330, Maurizio Perissinotto of Cloud Dancers in the Lancair 4 and Rob Harrison, known as “Tumbling Bear,” in the ZLIN 142C.

Historic warbirds will also be a major attraction, including two North American P-51 Mustangs, “Bunny” and “Man O’ War,” along with the Bell P-63 Kingcobra “Pretty Polly” from the Palm Springs Air Museum.

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The Palm Springs Air Museum will also have a T-28 Trojan, C-47 Skytrain and T-6 Texan on static display.

Planes of Fame Air Museum will bring the F4U Corsair and F8F Bearcat, with a P-38 Lightning and SB Dauntless scheduled for ground display.

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Additional historic aircraft will include the AD-4N Skyraider and Consolidated PBY Catalina from Soaring by the Sea. The Catalina is a World War II-era twin-engine flying boat and amphibious aircraft.

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Attendees will have opportunities to meet pilots and obtain autographs following their performances.

Beyond the aerial demonstrations, the event will feature the NAPA Car Show’s “Show and Shine” competition, Inglis Classics, Hot Rod Hotties and a display of new vehicles from High Desert Ford.

Visitors can stop by the NAPA booth to obtain a ballot and vote for their favorite vehicle.

The airshow will also feature an expanded General Atomics STEM Expo, offering hands-on aviation and aerospace activities for children and families.

The expo will include educational experiences developed in partnership with the Air Force Academy, Civil Air Patrol, STEM Pilot, ROTC and other organizations.

Participating exhibitors will include Southern California Experimental Aircraft Association groups offering flight simulators, Millionaire Mind Kids, the Rocket Science Club of San Diego and Science Olympiads of Irvine.

The U.S. Army Parachute Team, The Golden Knights, perform an aerial demonstration during the Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 19. 2024. Various aerial and ground performers, including the U.S. Air Force Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” and the U.S. Army Parachute Team, The Golden Knights, performed in Alaska’s largest two-day event of world-class aerial acrobatics and military demonstrations at ATOH, a biennial event JBER hosts to give back to the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach)

General Atomics will also offer a specially designed exhibit highlighting the company’s work in the High Desert.

Children and students will have opportunities to explore the fundamentals of flight, operate simulators, build model airplanes and launch air-powered rockets.

The event also supports scholarships for local students pursuing education in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Community organizations, volunteers and sponsors will host informational booths, souvenir displays and food vendors. The Rotary Club of Apple Valley will operate a beer garden.

Admission, Parking And Directions

General admission tickets are $15, while military members and veterans with identification can enter for $10. Children ages 10 and younger are admitted free, and parking is free for all attendees.

Tickets can be purchased online in advance at AppleValleyAirshow.com to save time at the entrance.

Apple Valley Airport is located at 21600 Corwin Road in Apple Valley, with several routes available for motorists traveling to the event.

Drivers can access the airport using Highway 18 to Corwin Road, Highway 18 to Dale Evans Parkway or Highway 18 to Central Avenue.

Motorists traveling on Interstate 15 can also take Exit 157 at Stoddard Wells Road/Bell Mountain.

Organizers encourage attendees to arrive early to allow enough time for parking, walking to the entrance gates and securing seating before the aerial performances begin.

Grandstand seating will be limited, but visitors are welcome to bring portable chairs and blankets.

For safety reasons, drones, canopies, large umbrellas, large coolers and outside alcoholic beverages will not be permitted. Animals are prohibited except for service animals.

Attendees are encouraged to bring hats, sunglasses, sunscreen, earplugs, water and cameras. Gates will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For tickets, event information and additional announcements, visit AppleValleyAirshow.com or follow the event on Facebook and Instagram at @applevalleyairshow.

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