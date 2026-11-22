Two Women Killed, Four Injured In Head-On Crash On Mariposa Road In Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two women were killed and four other people were injured in a head-on crash early Saturday morning on Mariposa Road near the Scandia Family Fun Center in Victorville.

The crash was reported at about 1:08 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2026. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Gloria Orejel told VVNG that a black Honda Civic and a gray Kia Sportage collided head-on.

Orejel said the driver of the Honda, Denise Aispuro, 29, of Oak Hills, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Honda was airlifted to a hospital.

Four people were in the Kia. The driver and two passengers were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries. The fourth occupant, identified as Alexis K. Moreno, 19, also died at the scene.

Orejel said she was working to confirm what caused the crash. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

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