Two Women Arrested for Theft of Over $1,000 in Merchandise from Victorville JCPenney

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On Saturday, May 25, 2024, deputies from the Victorville Police Department apprehended two women suspected of stealing over $1,000 in merchandise from a local JCPenney store.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:18 p.m. at the JCPenney located in the 14300 block of Bear Valley Road.

Deputy Greterman responded to a report of two suspects who had left the store without paying for the merchandise. The suspects, identified as Candise Joy Powers and Whitney Connie Hart, entered the store, filled a cart with various items, and exited without making any attempt to pay. They then loaded the stolen goods into a 2012 Chevrolet and drove away.

Acting swiftly, Deputy Greterman located the suspect vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. During the stop, the stolen merchandise was found in plain view inside the vehicle. Both women were detained at the scene, and the stolen items, valued at over $1,000, were recovered.

Candise Joy Powers, a 37-year-old resident of Victorville, and Whitney Connie Hart, a 34-year-old resident of Apple Valley, were arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto. They face charges of Grand Theft (P.C. 487(A)) and Conspiracy to Commit a Crime (P.C. 182(A)(1)).

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact the Victorville Police Station at (760)241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760)956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com





