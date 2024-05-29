Two Women Arrested for Theft of Over $1,000 in Merchandise from Victorville JCPenney
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On Saturday, May 25, 2024, deputies from the Victorville Police Department apprehended two women suspected of stealing over $1,000 in merchandise from a local JCPenney store.
The incident occurred at approximately 8:18 p.m. at the JCPenney located in the 14300 block of Bear Valley Road.
Deputy Greterman responded to a report of two suspects who had left the store without paying for the merchandise. The suspects, identified as Candise Joy Powers and Whitney Connie Hart, entered the store, filled a cart with various items, and exited without making any attempt to pay. They then loaded the stolen goods into a 2012 Chevrolet and drove away.
Acting swiftly, Deputy Greterman located the suspect vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. During the stop, the stolen merchandise was found in plain view inside the vehicle. Both women were detained at the scene, and the stolen items, valued at over $1,000, were recovered.
Candise Joy Powers, a 37-year-old resident of Victorville, and Whitney Connie Hart, a 34-year-old resident of Apple Valley, were arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto. They face charges of Grand Theft (P.C. 487(A)) and Conspiracy to Commit a Crime (P.C. 182(A)(1)).
Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact the Victorville Police Station at (760)241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760)956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.