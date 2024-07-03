Two Women Airlifted After Fiery Collision Monday Night in Phelan

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people were airlifted to trauma hospitals following a Monday night collision in the community of Phelan.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:49 pm on July 1, 2024, east of the intersection of Phelan Road and Smith Road.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the collision involved two pickup trucks, one of which caught on fire while an occupant was still inside.

A witness reported that the crash involved a white Ford F250 and a white Ford utility truck, both driven by female drivers. The witness told VVNG that upon arrival, one of the trucks burst into flames and the driver was unconscious and trapped inside.

“The driver’s door was completely smashed and they couldn’t open it,” stated Erica Chiclana. “Her legs were pinched by the steering wheel. That’s when my husband decided to try and take her out through the passenger side.”

San Bernardino County Fire responded and requested two medical helicopters to land on Phelan Road.

A Reach helicopter was the first to land, subsequently airlifting the woman who sustained burns to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center. The Mercy Air helicopter transported the other, less critical female patient, to Loma Linda University Medical Center.

Phelan Road was closed in both directions between Smith and Acanthus Street while the helicopters transported the patients and the scene was cleared.

The official cause of the accident is under investigation by the CHP Victorville Station. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.





