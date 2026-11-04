Two Victorville Men Among Three Arrested In Barstow Home Invasion

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two Victorville men were among three suspects arrested following an armed home invasion robbery in Barstow.

According to a written statement from the Barstow Police Department, Patrick Richardson, 18, and Malcolm Cleveland, 19, both of Victorville, were arrested along with Kyon Rogers, 20, of Barstow, on suspicion of robbery and burglary.

Officers responded to the 100 block of West Grace Street at approximately 10:44 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2026.

The victim reported that three male suspects armed with handguns entered the residence and stole property and cash.

During the investigation, officers used Flock Safety cameras to identify a vehicle believed to have been used during the robbery. They later located the vehicle parked at a residence in the 1500 block of Armory Road.

Investigators obtained and served a search warrant at the residence, where officers recovered property belonging to the victim and a firearm that had previously been reported stolen.

Richardson, Cleveland, and Rogers were located at the residence. Police said evidence developed after serving the warrant linked all three men to the robbery.

The three suspects were booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Eric Santos at (760) 255-5134 or esantos@barstowca.gov. Anonymous tips may be submitted through WE-TIP at 1-800-78-CRIME (27469).

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