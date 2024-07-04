Two-Vehicle Collision Caused Major Traffic Delays on Northbound I-15 in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A vehicle overturned on its side after reportedly being rear-ended on northbound Interstate 15 on Wednesday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol and the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the scene of a two-vehicle accident at approximately 2:35 PM on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

The crash occurred on the northbound I-15, about a mile south of the Bear Valley Road exit.

The incident involved a white Jeep Wrangler, which sustained rear-end damage and ended up on its side, and a black Dodge Challenger, which had significant front-end damage.

The cause of the crash remains unknown, and it has not been confirmed if there were any injuries.

Motorists experienced delays for miles as two out of three lanes were blocked. Traffic was gridlocked before Ranchero Road as triple-digit heat affected the region. All lanes were reopened after at least one hour and traffic resumed back to normal





(Scroll Down To Comment)

(Photo: Martha Susana Ojeda)