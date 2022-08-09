All News
Two-vehicle accident at Ranchero and Mariposa Roads in Hesperia on Tuesday
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No serious injuries were reported after a two-vehicle traffic collision Tuesday afternoon in Hesperia.
It happened at about 12:43 pm, on August 9, 2022, at the intersection of Mariposa and Ranchero Roads, near the I-15 freeway. The crash involved a gray 2012 Dodge Journey and a white 2021 Honda Civic.
San Bernardino County Fire arrived and assisted an occupant inside of a Honda that remained seated in the driver’s seat.
The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Hesperia Police Department.
