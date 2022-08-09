Two-vehicle accident at Ranchero and Mariposa Roads in Hesperia on Tuesday

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No serious injuries were reported after a two-vehicle traffic collision Tuesday afternoon in Hesperia.

It happened at about 12:43 pm, on August 9, 2022, at the intersection of Mariposa and Ranchero Roads, near the I-15 freeway. The crash involved a gray 2012 Dodge Journey and a white 2021 Honda Civic.

San Bernardino County Fire arrived and assisted an occupant inside of a Honda that remained seated in the driver’s seat.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Hesperia Police Department.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.