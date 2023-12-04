Two Upland Residents Arrested for Robbery Following Investigation in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Two Upland residents have been arrested for robbery following an investigation by deputies at the Hesperia Police Department.

The incident took place at approximately 4:20 p.m. on November 29, 2023, when a female suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Biexa Molina, allegedly swiped merchandise from the Family Dollar store located at 15385 Main Street in Hesperia.

As the suspect fled the scene, an employee chased after her in an attempt to intercept. Molina got into a waiting vehicle, driven by a male accomplice now known as 30-year-old Alex Hernandez.

The employee managed to snap a photo of the fleeing vehicle before being struck by it, sustaining a leg injury. Providing crucial information to the authorities, the injured employee declined medical attention.

Law enforcement officials were able to identify and capture the suspects on December 1, 2023. The arrest occurred in the 10100 block of Maple Avenue in Hesperia, with no further details provided.

Molina and Hernandez have since been taken into custody and charged with PC-211 Robbery and booked on a $50,000 bail.

Molina posted bail and was released from jail on December 1st and has no court appearance scheduled.

Hernandez is also charged with PC245 – Assault with a deadly weapon, not a firearm, and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on December 5th.

