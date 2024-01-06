Two Unknown Male Suspects Steal Cash from Walgreens Store in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two unknown male suspects made off with an unknown amount of cash from a Walgreens store following a brazen theft.

The incident took place on January 2, 2024, at about 9:06 pm, in the 13600 block of Bear Valley Road.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG the male suspects entered the store and went to the register to make a purchase.

“When the cashier opened the cash drawer to give them their change, the men reached over the counter and stole money from the open drawer,” stated Rodriguez.

The criminals quickly fled the scene and managed to evade authorities before their arrival. At present, no arrests have been made in connection to this crime.

The suspects were described as black male adults aged between 20 and 25. One was wearing a gray or black beanie, a gray shirt, and black pants, while the other was wearing a black shirt and gray pants.

An investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the perpetrators. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.