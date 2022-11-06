15 freeway
Two transported to hospital after crash on 7th Street in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people were injured in a traffic collision in Victorville just after midnight.
The two-vehicle traffic collision was reported at 12:27 a.m., Sunday, November 6, 2022, and involved a red Volvo sedan and a silver Nissan Sentra.
The crash happened near the entrance of the I-15 freeway onramp at Palmdale Road and Green Tree Boulevard.
American Medical Response (AMR), Victorville City Fire Department, and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to assist at the scene.
Two occupants were transported to local hospitals for treatment. Their condition did not appear to be life-threatening.
Westbound lanes were temporarily closed as authorities investigated the cause of the collision.
