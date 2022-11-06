Two transported to hospital after crash on 7th Street in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people were injured in a traffic collision in Victorville just after midnight.

The two-vehicle traffic collision was reported at 12:27 a.m., Sunday, November 6, 2022, and involved a red Volvo sedan and a silver Nissan Sentra.

The crash happened near the entrance of the I-15 freeway onramp at Palmdale Road and Green Tree Boulevard.

( A male driver was amongst two people taken to a local hospital for treatment – Gabriel D. Espinoza / VVNG.com )

American Medical Response (AMR), Victorville City Fire Department, and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to assist at the scene.

Two occupants were transported to local hospitals for treatment. Their condition did not appear to be life-threatening.

Westbound lanes were temporarily closed as authorities investigated the cause of the collision.

( Gabriel D. Espinoza / VVNG )

(Airbags were deployed inside the Nissan Sentra. – Gabriel D. Espinoza / VVNG )

