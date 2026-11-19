Two Tons Of Trash Removed From Homeless Encampment Near Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County crews removed approximately two tons of trash and debris during a November 12 cleanup of a former homeless encampment in an unincorporated area near Adelanto.

The cleanup took place on an approximately one-acre property in the 10000 block of Cactus Road, according to a November 19 written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The department’s Community Service & Reentry Division coordinated the operation with County Code Enforcement.

Crews also removed 10 disassembled motorcycles, assorted motorcycle parts, several mattresses and three tents. The Sheriff’s Department said the property is about one mile from a high school and half a mile from a residential community.

From September 23 through November 1, deputies and county partners assigned to the High Desert InnROADS Multi-Disciplinary Homeless Outreach Team made repeated visits to the property and offered resources and supportive services to people living there.

The Sheriff’s Department said the individuals declined the services and vacated the property before the cleanup, leaving behind belongings and debris.

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