Two teens airlifted after vehicle crashes into the rocks on Highway 18 and catches fire

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two teenagers were airlifted to trauma centers after their vehicle crashed into rocks and caught fire on Tuesday evening.

It happened at about 6:09 pm, on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, on State Route 18, before Stoddard Wells Road.

The vehicle, a 2003, Ford Crown Victorian Police Interceptor was occupied by two males traveling on SR-18 from Apple Valley toward Victorville.

For unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed over the center median and into the opposing lanes of traffic before traversing several large boulders along the shoulder of the highway. The vehicle, occupied by 17 and 18-year-old males, became lodged on the rocks with major damage and caught fire.

Firefighters arrived on scene and ensured the fire was knocked down. Two helicopters were requested to airlift the patients to out-of-area trauma centers.

Immediately following the crash, several Good Samaritans ran to the aid of the occupants of the vehicle.

Susii Hoen said she was stuck in heavy traffic due to the accident when she witnessed an extraordinary act of heroism. Hoen described seeing a man in an orange shirt and several others attempting to open the door of the burning car.

Hoen said others joined in, some even sliding down rocks, while people shouted warnings about the car potentially exploding.

“That orange shirt man was not going to stop. Other men trying to extinguish the vehicle. My mom and I praying asking God to give him strength. Did GOD deliver… we watched as he has super human strength and was able to open the door. Then the others helped the passengers down to the ground. We had chills. Now our prayers turned to thanks,” stated Hoen.

(Photo: Susii Hoehn)

According to witnesses at the scene, the two young men were scheduled to graduate from Granite High School on Wednesday. The current conditions of the teens have not been released.

State Route 18 was closed in both directions between Apple Valley Road and Eleventh Street for the duration of the investigation. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.





