Two teenagers arrested after a pursuit Thursday afternoon in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A couple of teenagers were taken into custody after a brief pursuit through the Stater Brothers parking lot in Hesperia.

On Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 4:17 p.m., deputies from the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of suspicious circumstances.

According to sheriff’s officials, a school bus driver reported being followed by a vehicle that four males occupied. Deputies located the vehicle, a silver, Toyota Solca and attempted a traffic stop.

“The vehicle failed to yield, and a pursuit ensued. When the vehicle entered a busy parking lot, a successful PIT maneuver was deployed, and the vehicle came to a stop. Two of the four occupants fled on foot and were captured a short distance away,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

18-year-old Elijah Reyes, a resident of Victorville, was identified as the driver and a 17-year-old male passenger, from Hesperia.

During a search of the vehicle, narcotics were located.

Reyes was arrested and booked in at the High Desert Detention Center where he remains in custody on $100,000 bail. The 17-year-old juvenile was also arrested and booked in at the High Desert Juvenile Hall. The other two juvenile occupants were released to their parents.

“This investigation is ongoing, and it is unknown why the vehicle was following the bus, or if it was coincidental. Investigators believed drug use might have been a factor,” stated officials.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station at 760- 947-1500. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.

