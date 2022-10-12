Two teen girls ejected during a single-vehicle rollover crash in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two teen girls were ejected during a single-vehicle rollover crash Saturday night in Apple Valley.

It happened at about 9:06 pm, on October 8, 2022, in the area of Central and Johnston Roads.

For reasons still unknown, the white minivan rolled over multiple times and came to a stop facing the opposite direction of traffic.

Apple Valley Firefighters responded to the scene and requested two airships for two patients. Helicopter Reach 13 flew one of the patients to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center and Mercy 66 flew the other to Loma Linda.

The victims reported to be 15 and 16 years old sustained broken bones and neither of them was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The 17-year-old male driver was not injured in the crash.

The crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol Victorville Station.

