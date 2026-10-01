Two Suspects Snatch Woman’s Purse and Flee in Vehicle on Amargosa Road In Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are investigating a purse-snatching incident involving two suspects who reportedly stole a woman’s purse and fled in a vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was reported on September 29, 2026, at approximately 4:47 p.m. in the 11000 block of Amargosa Road.

According to information provided by Socorro Cuevas, spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a report of a female victim whose purse had been snatched by two unidentified suspects.

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The suspects reportedly fled the area in a vehicle after taking the woman’s purse.

Authorities did not provide descriptions of the suspects or their vehicle.

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The investigation remains ongoing by the Victorville Police Department. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the department at 760-241-2911.

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