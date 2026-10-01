Two Suspects Snatch Woman’s Purse and Flee in Vehicle on Amargosa Road In Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are investigating a purse-snatching incident involving two suspects who reportedly stole a woman’s purse and fled in a vehicle Tuesday afternoon.
The incident was reported on September 29, 2026, at approximately 4:47 p.m. in the 11000 block of Amargosa Road.
According to information provided by Socorro Cuevas, spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a report of a female victim whose purse had been snatched by two unidentified suspects.
The suspects reportedly fled the area in a vehicle after taking the woman’s purse.
Authorities did not provide descriptions of the suspects or their vehicle.
The investigation remains ongoing by the Victorville Police Department. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the department at 760-241-2911.Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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