Two Suspects Arrested in Victorville in Connection to a Home Invasion in Redlands

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Detectives have arrested two individuals in Victorville in connection to a home invasion robbery that occurred on Sunday morning, May 12, in the 700 block of Concord Lane in Redlands.

The Redlands Police Department reported that the incident began shortly before 1 a.m. when multiple masked suspects forced entry through a rear door, setting off the home’s alarm system and confronting the residents. One resident attempted to fend off the intruders with a cane.

The suspects then proceeded upstairs, woke the couple’s adult son, and brought him downstairs. After a few minutes, the suspects left without taking any property.

One of the residents sustained a head injury after tripping and falling while moving away from the suspects. She was transported to the hospital for treatment.

On June 27, detectives arrested 22-year-old Derrick Thomas and 31-year-old Ryan Terrell Harvey in Victorville. Both were identified as suspects following a detailed investigation.

Public arrest records indicate that Derrick Anthony Thomas was apprehended on the 15400 block of Ramona Avenue in Victorville. He is currently held without bail and faces charges of PC212.5(A) Robbery First Degree, PC182 Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, and VC2800.2(A) Evading with Disregard for Public Safety. His arraignment is scheduled for August 15, 2024.

Ryan Terrell Harvey was arrested on the 14000 block of Park Avenue. He is charged with PC459 Burglary and PC3056 Violation of Parole. Harvey was released on bail, and the parole violation hold was subsequently dropped.

On July 2, detectives located and arrested 25-year-old Rashawn Jamar Jefferson, of San Bernardino, during a traffic stop in that city. Rashawen was arrested in the area of Arizona and 16th Street and is being held without bail on multiple charges, including PC246 Shooting at an Inhabited Dwelling. He’s scheduled for arraignment on August 15, 2024.

All three suspects are believed to be members of a coordinated burglary crew and have been targeting high-end residences throughout Southern California. Investigators believe there are likely additional victims, and the investigation is ongoing. Police urge anyone with additional information to come forward.

Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact the Redlands Police Department Investigative Services Bureau at (909) 798-7659.





