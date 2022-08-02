Two separate shootings reported at the same time Saturday night in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Apple Valley Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that were reported at the same time on Saturday night.

On July 30, 2022, at 11:32 pm, 911 dispatch received the first call reporting the victim had been shot while driving near an intersection along the 14900 block of Dale Evans Parkway.

Almost simultaneously dispatch received a separate call from a victim that was at the intersection of Serrano and Zuni Roads when an unknown subject shot at his vehicle.

Spokeswoman Jackie Alban told VVNG detectives are still investigating and at this time they do not know if the two incidents are related.

According to Google maps, the distance between the two areas is approximately 1.3 miles apart.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Apple Valley Police Department at 760-240-7400.

