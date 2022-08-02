All News
Two separate shootings reported at the same time Saturday night in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Apple Valley Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that were reported at the same time on Saturday night.
On July 30, 2022, at 11:32 pm, 911 dispatch received the first call reporting the victim had been shot while driving near an intersection along the 14900 block of Dale Evans Parkway.
Almost simultaneously dispatch received a separate call from a victim that was at the intersection of Serrano and Zuni Roads when an unknown subject shot at his vehicle.
Spokeswoman Jackie Alban told VVNG detectives are still investigating and at this time they do not know if the two incidents are related.
According to Google maps, the distance between the two areas is approximately 1.3 miles apart.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Apple Valley Police Department at 760-240-7400.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News5 days ago
New charges filed against woman in fatal New Year’s Eve crash in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Woman arrested for attempted murder after stabbing 2 people in Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
14-year-old airlifted after leading police on a 110 mph pursuit and crashing in Apple Valley
-
All News7 days ago
CHP helicopter lands on Luna Road in Victorville to airlift off-road crash victim
-
All News6 days ago
Body of 47-year-old Eastvale man found dumped in the desert in Oro Grande
-
All News4 days ago
Public’s help needed to identify woman found dead in a transient camp near I-40 in Barstow
-
All News5 days ago
One person seriously injured after rear-end crash Thursday morning in Victorville
-
All News3 days ago
I-15 Freeway and Bear Valley Road make the list of Top 10 Deadliest Roads in California