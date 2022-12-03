15 freeway
Two separate crashes occur in 15 Freeway Bypass lane Saturday afternoon
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A three-vehicle crash was reported in the bypass lane Saturday afternoon, the second of its kind reported moments apart.
The first crash was reported at 12:54pm, December 3, 2022, on the southbound 15 freeway, just north of Ranchero Road. That crash involved a white Ford F250 and a gray Kia Sorrento, according to CHP logs.
Firefighters said the vehicles from the first crash were able to move out of the road, and no serious injuries were reported.
Then, at approximately 1:16 pm, firefighters responded to a second crash about half mile north of the first collision, this one also reported in the bypass lane, but involved a white truck, and two white sedans.
No major injuries were reported in either crash, however, traffic was jammed in the immediate area.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol Victorville Station.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
15 freeway7 days ago
1 critical in 15 freeway crash in Hesperia Sunday morning; northbound reopens after 1 hour closure
-
All News2 days ago
Sheriff’s Department sends warning to semi truck drivers that thieves are targeting a costly part
-
All News4 days ago
Lucerne Valley man, 32, arrested after pursuit in a stolen vehicle
-
All News2 days ago
40-year-old man arrested after committing a string of crimes in Victorville
-
All News2 days ago
Mom says daughter, age 9, remains hospitalized after hit and run on 7th street in Victorville
-
All News2 days ago
Human remains including skull found by a man walking his dog in Barstow
-
All News2 days ago
Pickup truck hits two houses on Avalon Ave in Victorville
-
All News2 days ago
Deputies recognized after collectively arresting 531 car thieves, and recovering almost 800 vehicles