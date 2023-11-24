3 Separate Car Crashes Cause Major Traffic Disruption on 15 Freeway in Hesperia During Post-Thanksgiving Commute

HESPERIA, Calif. – In a busy aftermath of the Thanksgiving holiday, three separate car crashes caused major disruptions during the morning commute on the 15 freeway.

On November 24, 2023, at approximately 11:29 a.m., a four-vehicle collision occurred in the fast lane of the northbound Interstate 15 freeway, between Ranchero Road and the Highway 395 connector onramp. The incident involved a gold Chrysler, partially wedged beneath a black Ford SUV, and also included a white Ford Flex and a silver SUV.

Although the crash resulted in significant damage, fortunately, there were no critical injuries reported. The San Bernardino County Fire Department confirmed that four individuals sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Two lanes on the NB 15 Freeway were blocked. (Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG)

Emergency medical services arrived at the scene, and the injured occupants were subsequently transported to local hospitals for further evaluation and treatment.

As a result of the collision and the ensuing investigation, both the #1 and #2 lanes of the freeway were blocked, causing a considerable traffic build-up in both the northbound and southbound directions.

With the day-after Thanksgiving rush already contributing to congestion through the Cajon Pass, these accidents only added to the delays experienced by motorists.

The second crash took place at 11:55 a.m, around three miles north of the previous incident. It occurred just north of the Highway 395 connector on the northbound 15 freeway and involved four vehicles.

One car wedged underneath the back of the black SUV, lifting it off the ground. (Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG)

One of the drivers involved in this second crash informed the CHP officers that she had collided with a Prius and other vehicles. They exchanged information, but unfortunately, the Prius was unable to be moved from the lanes.

Another accident was recorded on the northbound 15 freeway at 12:23 p.m., just south of Ranchero Road. This collision involved a black Honda Civic and a gold Honda vehicle. Fortunately, both vehicles managed to safely move to the right shoulder, as per the records from the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

While this subsequent crash only blocked one lane, it further exacerbates the traffic situation in the area.

Authorities from the California Highway Patrol are actively investigating the accidents. As this is a developing news story, we encourage readers to stay updated by checking our website for the latest information.

