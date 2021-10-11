two people shot at a house party in victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Saturday night house party in Victorville turned violent when two people were shot.

It happened at about 12:25 am, on October 10, 2021, at a home in the 16100 block of Torrance Lane, just off Village Drive.

A person who asked to remain anonymous said there was a costume party going on at the corner home and several fights broke out. The shooting occurred during a fight that happened behind the home along Amargosa Road.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said there were two male victims and both suffered gunshot wounds.

“One went to the hospital by private vehicle before deputies arrived and the other was transported by emergency personnel. Last information is they are stable,” stated Rodriguez.

According to Rodriguez there have been no arrests made and investigators are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

Several empty beer boxes remained scattered along the dirt area behind the home where the party was held. (Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

