Two people rescued from aqueduct near Highway 395 in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy helped rescue two people from the California Aqueduct in Hesperia.

It happened at about 1:45 p.m., on Monday, October 30, 2023, along U.S. Highway 395 and Smoke Tree Street.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Paslak told VVNG deputies received a report of a subject in the aqueduct.

“Upon deputies’ arrival, two male subjects were located and rescued from the water. It is unknown why the subjects were in the water,” stated Paslak.

An upside-down ATV was located floating downstream in the water. California Highway Patrol officers assisted with securing and removing the off-highway vehicle.

