Two People In Critical Condition After Flames Tear Through Hesperia Home

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On Monday November 6, 2023, a residential blaze erupted on Deodar Street, leaving two individuals in critical condition.

The fire broke out at about 6:30 a.m. on the 18000 block of Deodar Street, between Peach and Jacaranda Avenues.

According to scanner traffic, two people were pulled from the home in critical condition and rushed to local hospitals.

Animal Care & Control services were requested for three dogs that were also rescued.

A neighbor, who wished not to be named, said a husband, wife and their three dogs live in the home, and was devastated when he saw them being carried out by firefighters.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Hesperia Police Department.

No further details were immediately available.