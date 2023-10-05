Two people airlifted after a crash on Highway 138 near Highway 2 in Phelan

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people were airlifted after a violent crash early Wednesday morning in Phelan.

It happened at about 5:07 a.m., on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, on Highway 138, near the entrance to the Mountain Top Cafe, just east of Highway 2.

For unknown reasons, an older model Honda attempted to turn left when it was struck by a 2015 Ford Taurus, traveling from the opposite direction.

The impact caused the Ford to collide with a third vehicle that was parked outside of the business prior to the accident.

San Bernardino County Fire responded to the incident and requested two helicopters to land at the Stater Bros shopping center near Sheep Creek Road. Mercy Air and Reach helicopters subsequently airlifted the driver of the Honda and a passenger of the Ford to out-of-area trauma centers.

California Highway Patrol Officers investigating the crash told VVNG the Ford was a state vehicle occupied by correctional officers who were heading to work.

The Victorville CHP station is handling the investigation and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.