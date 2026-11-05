Two Occupants Ejected In Rollover Crash On Yermo Road; Passenger Killed

YERMO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 65-year-old Riverside man riding as a passenger was killed and a 72-year-old Newberry Springs driver was injured when their SUV overturned on Yermo Road Monday morning, ejecting both occupants.

The crash happened at approximately 11:53 a.m. on November 2, 2026, west of Minneola Road in unincorporated San Bernardino County.

According to a written statement from the California Highway Patrol’s Barstow Area office, investigators determined the Newberry Springs man was driving a 2008 Honda Pilot westbound on Yermo Road with the Riverside man as his passenger.

For reasons still under investigation, the Honda entered the eastbound lane and struck a guardrail. It continued across the dirt shoulder, struck a raised dirt berm and overturned. Both men were ejected from the vehicle, according to CHP.

The passenger suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel. The driver sustained moderate injuries. A helicopter landed at the scene and airlifted him to a trauma center.

Authorities are withholding both men’s identities pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to have contributed to the crash, which remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer D. Erickson at the CHP Barstow Area office at (760) 255-5900.

In its release, CHP reminded drivers and passengers to wear a seat belt on every trip to help prevent ejection and reduce the risk of serious injury.

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