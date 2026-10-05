Two Motorcyclists Lead Deputies on Pursuit Through Apple Valley, Both Later Arrested

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two motorcyclists were arrested following a pursuit connected to a felony vandalism investigation in Apple Valley.

The incident began at approximately 11:03 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, when deputies from the Apple Valley Police Station attempted a traffic enforcement stop on a motorcycle near Apple Valley Road and Ottawa Road.

The rider was identified as 32-year-old Hesperia resident Dominic Nieto. Deputies said Nieto rode alongside a second motorcycle operated by 34-year-old Apple Valley resident Brian Snyder, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

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According to the Sheriff’s Department, Nieto and Snyder failed to yield and a pursuit began. The two riders eventually separated and committed numerous vehicle code violations while continuing to flee.

Snyder entered northbound Interstate 15, where Sheriff’s Department aviation personnel assisted in the pursuit. He exited at Wild Wash Road and continued onto a dirt access road.

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Deputies apprehended Snyder when he attempted to cross a ravine, according to the written statement.

Nieto continued riding throughout Apple Valley for approximately 24 minutes before deputies lost sight of him.

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As part of the vandalism investigation, deputies identified Nieto as the suspect. He was arrested at his Hesperia residence on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

No additional details about the vandalism allegation or the circumstances surrounding the initial investigation were provided in the statement.

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Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Apple Valley Police Station at 760-240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001. Anonymous tips may be submitted through the We-Tip Hotline at 844-909-3006, by texting REPORT to 844-909-3006, or through the Sheriff’s Department tip link provided in the advisory.

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