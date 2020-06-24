All News
Two-month-old hospitalized with multiple fractures, Hesperia man arrested
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Hesperia man has been arrested for willful cruelty to a child after doctors treating an infant suffering from multiple fractures throughout his body determined the injuries were caused by ‘severe physical abuse’, officials said.
On Monday, June 22, 2020, Detectives from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children (CAC) Detail was notified of a two-month-old victim who was admitted to the Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) with multiple fractures throughout his body.
According to a sheriff’s news release, “Forensic Pediatric Doctors at CHOC determined the injuries were not accidental and were caused by severe physical abuse.”
Through the investigation, detectives learned the baby boy was in the care of 28-year-old Corey Sampang in the 7300 block of Dayton Avenue in the city of Hesperia. “While under the care of Sampang, the victim sustained several injuries consistent with child abuse,” stated the news release.
At the conclusion of the investigation, Detectives determined Sampang caused the injuries to the victim and he was arrested and booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga for violation of PC 273a(a)- Willful Cruelty to a Child. Sampang is currently being held in lieu of $50,000 bond.
Officials said the case will be submitted to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s office for review.
If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Detective Jonathan Cavender or Detective Shauna Ables at the San Bernardino County Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 387-3615. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).
