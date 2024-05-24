 
Two Minibike Riders Arrested After a Pursuit

Two Suspects on Minibikes Arrested After a Pursuit Wednesday

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On May 22, 2024, at approximately 6:52 p.m., a deputy from the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station attempted to initiate a traffic stop on two minibikes.

Instead of complying, both minibike drivers fled, initiating a pursuit. One driver led deputies on a 2.2-mile chase before being apprehended.

“The other driver fled into Victorville and crashed into a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital by AMR,” stated sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta.

Both minibike drivers were eventually taken into custody.

According to booking logs, Adrian Skylar Lopez, 19, was arrested in the 15200 block of Bear Valley Road for VC2800.2(A) Evading and is being held on a $100,000 bail. He is scheduled for a court hearing on May 24, 2024, at 12:30 pm.

The other suspect arrested is a juvenile, the name is not available for release due to his age. Further details will be provided as they become available.

