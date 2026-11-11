Two Men, Two Teens Arrested After Victorville Robbery, Gunfire And Pursuit That Ended In Crash

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two men and two teenagers were arrested after a man reported being robbed of jewelry and cash and then shot at while following the suspects in Victorville.

Deputies responded to a report of a robbery near Nisqualli Road and Third Avenue at about 9:25 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2026, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The man told deputies five male suspects approached him and took jewelry and cash from his pocket. He spotted them in a vehicle nearby and followed in his own vehicle to try to recover his belongings.

As he followed, one of the suspects leaned out of the vehicle and fired a gun in his direction, the department said.

Deputies located the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The driver failed to pull over, leading to a short pursuit that ended when the vehicle crashed near Ridgecrest Road and Dayton Street.

All five suspects ran from the vehicle in different directions. Deputies took four into custody. The fifth suspect remains at large.

During the foot pursuit, deputies saw one of the teenagers pull a firearm from his waistband and throw it into the backyard of a home. Deputies later recovered the firearm from the back patio.

Akeem Declouet, 20, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy and robbery. Joseph Anderson, 21, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy, robbery and attempted murder. Both were booked into the High Desert Detention Center.

Two 17-year-old boys were booked into Juvenile Hall. The Sheriff’s Department did not say whether the victim was injured.

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