Two men shot and killed in Lucerne Valley, suspect remains at large

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities confirmed two men were shot and killed in Lucerne Valley and the suspect remains at large.

On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at approximately 9:22 p.m., deputies with the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the area of Planet Road and Camp Rock Road, regarding two men who had been shot.

Deputies arrived and found Jose Segundomoreno, 53, a resident of Hemet, and Homero Segundovillasenor, 30, a Lucerne Valley resident, on the side of the road, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were pronounced deceased at the scene.

(Image: Planet Road and Camp Rock Road as seen on Google maps)

Investigators with Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division-Homicide Detail responded and are conducting the investigation.

Sheriff’s officials said the suspect(s) fled the location prior to deputies arriving and no arrest has been made, at this time. Further information will be released when available.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Marcus Young, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

