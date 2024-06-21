Two men dead following single-vehicle crash on Yucca Street in Hesperia

 
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials confirmed two men died following a single-vehicle traffic collision Wednesday afternoon in the City of Hesperia.

On June 19, 2024, at approximately 3:05 p.m., deputies and rescue personnel from the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a single vehicle, roll-over crash on Yucca Street, near Roble Avenue.

Upon arrival, Alex Cardenas, 44, a resident of Hesperia, was located near the involved vehicle, a blue 2002 Mini Cooper. Alex received emergency medical care and was transported to a local hospital. Alex was later transported to a regional trauma center where he succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

During the crash, Frank Cardenas, 46, a resident of Hesperia, was ejected a significant distance from the vehicle and was found deceased. 

The preliminary investigation showed Alex was driving the Mini Cooper east on Yucca Street at a high rate of speed, lost control and ran off the road. The vehicle rolled over several times before coming to rest in the front yard of a nearby residence.

Sheriff’s officials said that at this time, it has not been determined if drugs and/or alcohol were a factor.

Yucca Street was closed in the affected area for several hours while deputies from the Hesperia Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) processed the scene.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash are urged to contact Deputy T. Roberts at the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station.  Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.

